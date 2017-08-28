This Lady Finds A Frog In Her Store-Bought Salad, Then Keeps It As Family Pet

These food stories just keep getting weirder and weirder, people are always finding foreign objects in their meals which often becomes a headlining story.

According to L.A. TimesVeronica Rocha, a strict vegetarian named Becky Garfinkel spotted a tiny frog on Wednesday, seconds before she dug her fork into a packaged spring mix salad that she had bought that day at Target.

The 37-year-old Corona resident immediately ran to the bathroom and threw up her dinner while her husband cleaned off and took care of the frog.

The family decided to keep it as their pet and named it “Lucky.”

Becky contacted Taylor Farms, the salad’s producer, and Target. Taylor Farms replied by saying they’ll be investigating the incident further while Target offered her a $5 gift card.

“He survived so much,” she told the L.A. Times. “I am just happy he survived and I didn’t eat him.”

You can see the pictures of the pet on the publication’s webpage.

