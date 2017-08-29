Chris Pratt And Anna Faris In Couples Therapy

As they prepare for divorce, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are in couples therapy for the sake of their 5-year-old son, Jack.

A source told People Magazine:

“They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved. It won’t likely change the status but it could help with their future coparenting.”

Since both want to provide the best for their son, they’re hoping that the couples therapy will allow for as amicable a split as possible.