Chris Pratt And Anna Faris In Couples Therapy

By Nina
Filed Under: Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Divorce, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Relationships
(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

As they prepare for divorce, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are in couples therapy for the sake of their 5-year-old son, Jack.

A source told People Magazine:

“They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved. It won’t likely change the status but it could help with their future coparenting.”

Since both want to provide the best for their son, they’re hoping that the couples therapy will allow for as amicable a split as possible.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live