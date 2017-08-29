Get Free Burger King For Getting Fired

Burger King announced a new “Whopper Severance” deal, in which you can get a free BK gift card for writing a message on LinkedIn that you got fired.

According to Business Insider, to get the deal, you have to post the public message: “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance” on LinkedIn.

Then, Burger King will send you a link to register for the “Whopper Severance package” deal. They’re planning on giving away 2,500 free Whoppers through the deal. A Burger King representative told Business Insider that they feel most of the people who participate will understand the “light-hearted nature of the idea.”

Burger King released a statement regarding the deal:

“For over 63 years, Burger King restaurants have used fire to flame grill. While getting fired sucks, for Burger King restaurants fire-grilling is a good thing.”

The deal is set to last Tuesday (Aug. 29) to Friday (Sept. 1).