Kendrick Lamar Ditches Reebok for Nike Sneaker Deal

By Scott T. Sterling

Kendrick Lamar has joined Team Nike.

After a fruitful partnership with shoemaker Reebok that resulted in three different version of the Classic “Club C” shoe, Billboard reports that the rapper has jumped ship to sign a creative deal with sneaker giant Nike.

Lamar revealed the new endorsement deal with social media posts sporting Nike’s popular Cortez shoes with the caption, “since Day 1.” Lamar wears a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers in his “Element” video.

See the Instagram post below.