Paris Jackson Shares Birthday Tribute to Dad Michael Jackson

By Scott T. Sterling

Today (Aug. 29) would have been pop legend Michael Jackson’s 59th birthday. In honor of the occasion, daughter Paris Jackson has posted a loving tribute to her dad, along with an adorable throwback photo.

“Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she shared on Instagram. “I will never feel love again the way I did with you. You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

See Paris Jackson’s Instagram post below