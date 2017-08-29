Reebok x Lisa Frank Is Happening

By Nina
(Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Who could forget those bright yellow golden retrievers and purple pandas? Back to school used to mean Lisa Frank everything. Her colorful eye-catching designs were impossible to miss.

Reebok announced that they have collaborated with Lisa Frank to take you on a trip down memory lane with the perfect back-to-school sneakers. They’re just as decked out and colorful as you’re picturing (maybe even more so). With Lisa Frank’s designs on the Reebok Classic Leathers, it’ll truly be like stepping right out of the ’90s.

However, according to Nylon, the catch is that only two lucky winners will get a chance to sport these exclusive sneakers.

Check out the shoe design and get more info on how to win on Reebok’s website.

