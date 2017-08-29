Some States Require Animal Abusers To Register Like Sex Offenders

A new law is starting to catch popularity in the States: having known animal abusers registered in an animal offenders registry just like sex offenders.

According to Good Housekeeping, Tennessee is currently the only state to implement a state-wide registry, but this idea is definitely gaining popularity (as it should). Many counties also keep animal offender registries, such as Suffolk County in New York, Hillsborough Country in Florida and Cook County in Illinois.

Suffolk County legislator Jon Cooper commented:

“We know there is a very strong correlation between animal abuse and domestic violence. Almost every serial killer starts out by torturing animals, so in a strange sense we could end up protecting the lives of people.”

Convicted abusers need to pay a $50 registration fine and must supply a photo to place in the registry if they are 18 or older. If the abusers don’t register themselves, they can face a fine up to $1000 and a year in prison.

Hopefully this will become a standardized system in the near future.