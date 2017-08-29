Starbucks Merch On Sale

Starbucks.com will be officially closing its doors come Oct. 1, a representative confirmed with Business Insider.

While this means that you won’t be able to shop Starbucks merch online anymore, the good news is that they’re having a huge 50 percent off sale on all current listings. If you’ve been daydreaming about a new tumbler, you might want to check out their website.

This doesn’t mean the end of new Starbucks merch, however, as the chain is working on building commercial partnerships to collaborate with outside companies.