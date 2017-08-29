Teacher Makes ‘Bodak Yellow’ Remix To Teach 6th Graders Geography [Video]

Erica Buddington told Buzzfeed News that her 6th graders had a hard time concentrating in class.

She said all they kept doing was bang on their desks and rap the lyrics to Cardi B’s big summer hit ‘Bodak Yellow’.

Erica said that’s when she decided to make a remix of Cardi’s song to help teach her kids geography. Check out her remix in the video below:

Rapped a map version of #BodakYellow for my babies today. pic.twitter.com/W9iJdzTtdP — Erica B. (@ericabuddington) August 25, 2017

Cardi B loved this remix of her hit song…you can tell in her post below:

OMMMMMMMMMGGGGG I LOVE THIS I NEED THIS FOR MY IG !!! https://t.co/T8VTyIO8Nf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 25, 2017

The students raised their grades after the teacher used her method of remixing their favorite song.

