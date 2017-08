A new gadget called the Crotch Pot lets you cook food using the heat of your junk.

The Crotch Pot is a waterproof fabric bag that you fill with food and then stuff down the front of your shorts.

Then, while you’re hiking – and sweating – the food gets cooked.

When you stop to take a break, you’re able to enjoy a gourmet meal of fettuccine or stew or whatever you mix up down there.

