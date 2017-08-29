genius, smart, naked, swearing, spicy

The Smarter You Are, the More Likely You Are to Walk Around Naked

By Tony Tecate
According to a new study, I am an actual geniuses.  Who knew?

A new study out of the University of Rochester in New York found some unexpected personality traits and quirks that are associated with intelligence.

They found that the smarter you are, the more likely you are to . . .

1.  Walk around the house naked.

2.  Swear a lot.

3.  Eat spicy foods for breakfast.

The study also found that extroverted people are most likely to speed, gamble, and tell dirty jokes.  And agreeable people are most likely to sing in the shower and do random things to help out other people.

