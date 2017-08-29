[LISTEN] Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Do EDM

During their performance at Livewire Festival in the U.K., iconic duo Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff dropped a new song entitled “Get Lit.” It has a heavy EDM influence, as you can hear below.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Smith told the audience:

“I wanted to make a song that allowed people to let their light shine. We all have an inner light and sometimes this world…people can say stuff to you and tell you you can’t do and you know you can but when they tell you that it kinda knocks you down a bit, right? So I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine.”