You Might Be Getting Your Money Back From The Mayweather And McGregor Fight You Purchased

By Bre
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Showtime)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime is facing a class action lawsuit from people who watched the digital stream of the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor pay-per-view fight.

Fans paid 100 dollars for the stream, but then complained of grainy video, errors and continuous buffering. That might be bearable for a baseball game, but not a boxing match.

Zack Bartel is leading the legal fight. He accused Showtime of “intentionally misrepresenting the quality of video and knowingly failing to disclose that its system was defective.” In return, he asking that each person participating in the class action gets 200 dollars in damages, or twice what they paid for the fight itself. A full refund and another 100 dollars for the “emotional trauma” of missing the fight.

