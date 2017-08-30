A Battle Over School Supplies At A Walmart Ends In Gunpoint [Video]

An Officer Has Been Shot Along Auburn Boulevard Read More

People buy school supplies on August 18, 2016 at a supermarket in Englos, northen France, ahead of the start of the new school year. The average back-to-school costs will remain stable this year, at 190,24 euros for a child entering the first year of secondary school, revealed the Familles de France on August 17, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
(Photo credit PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Over a notebook? That’s correct.

The disagreement took place at a Novi, Michigan, Walmart, after two pairs of women, a 46- and 32-year-old from Farmington Hills, and a 51-year-old mother and 20-year-old daughter from South Lyon, both reached for the same notebook.

Police say the gun was pulled out during the fight, per Fox 2 Detroit.

“One girl was going to buy a notebook. There was one left, some pushing resulted,” Novi Police Det. Scott Baetens told the station. “They began to argue who was the rightful purchaser of that notebook.”

After the mother of one of the girls was pushed out of the way, she pulled out the weapon and began pointing it at the other party.

“She’s a valid CPL holder,” Baetens says. “She pulled out her firearm and tells them to stop attacking her daughter while pointing the gun at them.”

The fight quickly ended as customers were seen running away and police were called.

“It was a senseless act of violence all the way around,” Baetens says.

Fox 2 Detroit has the full story and video of the incident.

Police are unsure who got the notebook…

