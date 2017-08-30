An Officer Has Been Shot Along Auburn Boulevard Read More

Actress Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million For Hurricane Harvey Relief

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 26: Actress Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Our Brand Is Crisis" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid those hard hit by flooding in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, per ABC7 News.

American Red Cross published a press release on Monday, updating information about the relief in donations they’ve been receiving.

“I’m just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another,” Bullock said in the press release.

Since her acting debut, Bullock has been dubbed “America’s sweetheart” in the media due to her “friendly and direct and so unpretentious” nature. It looks like she’s still living up to that title.

Bullock is a former resident of Austin, Texas where she reportedly still owns a home and also maintains a residence in New Orleans.

