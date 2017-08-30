Chick-Fil-A Sends Boat To Rescue Elderly Couple Amidst Hurricane Harvey

It’s Chick-Fil-A to the rescue!

Houston locals Karen and J.C. Spencer called the restaurant for help Monday, after their home began to fill with water. J.C. told Good Morning America that he specifically requested “two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg, and a boat.”

The Chick-Fil-A manager apparently knew the elderly couple and immediately asked her husband to jump on their boat and help them.

Despite making his way there, the manager’s boat became unnecessary as jet skiers rode by at the same time and rescued the flooded-in couple.

Still, it’s a perfect example of how Chick-Fil-A will go above and beyond for customers’ needs.