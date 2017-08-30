BREAKING: Three law enforcement offices have been shot in Sacramento County Read More

Chick-Fil-A Sends Boat To Rescue Elderly Couple Amidst Hurricane Harvey

Filed Under: Boat, chick-fil-a, Elderly Couple, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, Rescue
The Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS
(Photo credit PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s Chick-Fil-A to the rescue!

Houston locals Karen and J.C. Spencer called the restaurant for help Monday, after their home began to fill with water. J.C. told Good Morning America that he specifically requested “two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg, and a boat.”

The Chick-Fil-A manager apparently knew the elderly couple and immediately asked her husband to jump on their boat and help them.

Despite making his way there, the manager’s boat became unnecessary as jet skiers rode by at the same time and rescued the flooded-in couple.

Still, it’s a perfect example of how Chick-Fil-A will go above and beyond for customers’ needs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live