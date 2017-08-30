An Officer Has Been Shot Along Auburn Boulevard Read More

LaVar Ball's 'Ball In The Family' YouTube Show Set To Premier Thursday

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: LaVar Ball attends the BIG3 at Staples Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Ball in the Family, an upcoming documentary series featuring LaVar Ball, his wife, Tina Ball, and their three basketball-playing sons, including Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, is set to premier Thursday on Facebook Watch.

Todd Spangler of Variety passed along the update Wednesday and included a statement from the outspoken LaVar, who said: “We wanted to give our fans an unfiltered look into our lives and show them a side of us that isn’t typically seen.”

Facebook provided a teaser trailer for the show ahead of Thursday’s premiere.

The new video streaming service tab on Facebook released the first two episodes Thursday. Subsequent shows will debut Sunday nights starting Sept. 10.

LaVar has been in headlines this past NCAA basketball season with his outspoken antics toward Lonzo and family. One claim he made was he can beat NBA legend Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

However, some people have found the man to be disrespectful.

Last month, ESPN‘s Jay Bilas called LaVar a “misogynistic buffoon.”

“He started to lose me when he publicly complained about his son’s high school coach, who was ultimately out of his job. Then, he told Fox Sports’ Kristine Leahy to ‘stay in her lane,’ which I found to be disrespectful and unnecessary to the point of being misogynistic,” Bilas said.

Whatever side of the “Ball” you’re on, it should still be able to pull off some laughs and “what the…” moments.
