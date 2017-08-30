An Officer Has Been Shot Along Auburn Boulevard Read More

VMAs Suffer Worst Ratings In The Award Show’s History

By Nina
Filed Under: 2017 VMAs, Game of Thrones, MTV, ratings
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If you didn’t tune into the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, you weren’t alone.

According to XXL Magazine, the show only drew in 5.4 million viewers, the lowest total the VMAs has ever had since Nielsen began tracking viewers in 1994.

That total is almost half of the total viewers the show attracted back in 2014 (10.3 million).

Perhaps the biggest cause of the low viewership was the fact that the ceremony was airing against the season finale of Game of Thrones, which managed to draw in it’s biggest viewership ever with 12.07 million people watching live.

To learn more, head right here.

