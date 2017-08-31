Actor Leaves ‘Hellboy’ After Whitewashing Controversy

Ed Skrein, best known for his roles as Daario Naharis in Season 3 of Game of Thrones and Ajax in Deadpool, recently announced his leave in the new Hellboy reboot project. He was initially cast as Major Ben Daimio, which is a Japanese-American character in the graphic novels, reports Nylon.

With empathy for the concern that surrounded his casting, Skrein decided to drop out of the film so that “the role can be cast appropriately,” as he wrote in a Twitter message.

Hopefully more of Hollywood will follow suit in this gesture and we’ll get to see more diversity on the big screen.