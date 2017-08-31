Amazon Prime Delivers Wine In An Hour In Select Cities

Everyone’s been there: You’re sitting in your jammies at home and think to yourself, “I could really use some wine right now.” How many have tragically gone without because the hassle of going to the store was too great? We may never know.

However, Amazon has provided some lucky city dwellers with a perfect solution. Amazon Prime members can get wine delivered to them in less than an hour.

A two hour delivery is free of charge to members, and an hour delivery will cost an extra $8.

Here’s a list of the cities where this service is available, courtesy of Bustle:

Cincinnati, IN

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis, MN

New York City, NY

Phoenix. AZ

Portland, OR

Richmond, VA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Seattle, WA

There’s a good chance that this service will start with these twelve cities and expand out after Amazon is able to gauge the success of sales. Fingers crossed it happens soon!