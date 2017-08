Apple has officially sent out invites for its awaited media event on Sept. 12 at Apple Park in Cupertino.

According to Fast Company, “it will likely feature three new iPhones along with updates to the Apple Watch and Apple TV.”

This will be the first Apple event held in the newly opened Steve Jobs theater, which is a huge upgrade at 1,000 seats from the 300-seat Town Hall auditorium at 1 Infinite Loop.

Guess we’ll find out which iPhone 8 rumors are true.