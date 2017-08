From model to the silver screen and, now, TV. Cara Delevingne has signed on to Amazon’s new show Carnival Row alongside Orlando Bloom.

Carnival Row has been described by Deadline as “a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city.” The fantasy/drama will feature mythical creatures, as well, something neither Delevingne nor Bloom are foreign to.

Filming for the show begins this fall with a set release in 2019.