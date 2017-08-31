Check Out These ‘Mean Girls’ Inspired Makeup Brushes [PICS]

By Nina
Beauty, brushes, makeup, Mean Girls, Pink, regina george
(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Spectrum Collections introduced a makeup brush set that is so beyond fetch.

You guessed it: a Mean Girls inspired brush set, complete with a Burn Book case. You don’t have to wait til Wednesday to grace the day with this pink-splosion.

Spectrum has also made a point to announce that these brushes are vegan and were made cruelty free.

Bustle reports that while this set won’t be limited edition, you might still want to hurry and pick this up while it’s in stock since there’s no way to know how long a restock will take.

Check out the brush set on Spectrum’s website by clicking here.

