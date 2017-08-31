Did Taylor Swift Get Her Chest And Butt Enhanced? [PICS]

By Nina
Filed Under: before and after, Plastic Surgery, taylor swift
(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

After spending the last 8 months out of the public spotlight, Taylor Swift has burst back onto the scene with a new sound on her latest single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

However, some people think the pop star is now rocking a new, more “enhanced” body as well…

MTO News has shared some before and after photos of Swift, it appears her butt and chest have both gotten significantly bigger during the time she was away.

What are your thoughts? See the photos for yourself right here and let us know in the comments if you think these rumors are true!

 

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live