Drake Sends $200,000 Towards Hurricane Harvey Support

Drake took to Instagram to express his support for victims of Hurricane Harvey with a touching message. Drake contributed $200,000 towards J.J. Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey relief fundraiser, reports Billboard.

He says in the video:

“To the brave men and women that have assisted in aide, relief, and rescue, your actions are truly heroic. My good friend J.J. Watt started a fundraising effort through Youcaring and I’ve donated $200,000 towards it. The journey to rebuilding is going to be a long one, so anything you can give is greatly appreciated.”

www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

