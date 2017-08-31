Four Trapped Bakers Made Pan Dulce For Hundreds Of Hurricane Harvey Victims [Pic]

Everyone is really doing their part in trying to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

These four bakers were trapped in their panaderia in Houston as Hurricane Harvey hit. They had no way out with water surrounding their building, but luckily no water leaked in and their electricity did not get cut off. So they decided to bake pan dulce for everyone being affected. They worked for two days straight and produced so much bread!

The manager of the shop stated, “We didn’t count exactly how many loaves they made, but they used 4,400 pounds [1,996kg] of flour.”

By the time they were rescued they had made so much bread that they took loaves to loads of emergency centers across the city for everyone affected by the flood.

Great job guys!