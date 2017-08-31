Harry Styles Shares Intimate ‘Two Ghosts’ Studio Performance

By Scott T. Sterling

One Direction’s Harry Styles has revealed a new video featuring the singer and his band performing “Two Ghosts” in a recording studio.

The clip wasn’t filmed in just any old studio; the moment was captured at the legendary Abbey Road Studio in London.

Styles’ intimate rendition of “Two Ghosts” is taken from the Apple Music doc, Harry Styles: Behind the Album. It’s one of 10 performances slated for an upcoming spin-off film, Behind the Album: The Performances. The release date has yet to be revealed.