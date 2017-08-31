Hello Kitty Bath Bombs With A Hidden Surprise

As if Hello Kitty bath bombs wasn’t enough to garner excitement, there’s also an extra little treasure inside. Fragrant Jewels released new Hello Kitty bath bombs with a ring inside, Bustle reports.

The bombs are created with shea butter and almond oils to benefit your skin and will have you bathing in pink, sparkly water.

How does this work, you ask? Enter in your ring size when purchasing your bath bomb trio. Use the bath bomb as usual and when it dissolves in the water, the ring, enclosed in a plastic casing, will rise to the top. You’ll also get a secret vault code, which will allow you a chance to win another ring that’s worth up to a whopping $10,000.

