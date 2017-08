In a unique show of support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Lil B, the Based God, took to Twitter to announce that he will take free verses in September from those affected by the flood.

If you were affected by the flood in Huston and you make music. Lil B is giving free verses to all artist from Huston Texas for sept – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) August 29, 2017

There have already been quite a few responses to the offer. It’ll be exciting to see how these guest verses get used in Lil B’s future releases.

Who knows? Lil B could be responsible for finding some serious new talent through this, as well.