L’Oréal has made a huge step forward by casting trans woman Munroe Bergdorf to star as a campaign model.

Bergdorf joins model Neelam Gill and style blogger Mercedes Benson for L’Oréal’s YoursTruly True Match campaign, Nylon reports. Munroe Bergdorf is a DJ, fashion designer, and trans rights activist from East London.

Watch Bergdorf’s campaign video for L’Oréal Paris below.