Netflix Tries Its Hand In The Weed Game

Timed with the release of their new original show on Aug. 25, Disjointed, featuring Kathy Bates who plays a woman who opens her own dispensary, Netflix released its own strains of weed.

The twelve different strains of marijuana were based off their original shows such as Bojack Horseman, Orange is the New Black, and Arrested Development.

The weed was only available at a pop-up dispensary in Hollywood for those with medcards from Aug. 25-27, reports Dazed & Confused.

Netflix wrote in a statement: