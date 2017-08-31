Netflix Tries Its Hand In The Weed Game

By Nina
Filed Under: Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman, disjointed, dispensary, Hollywood, kathy bates, Netflix, Orange is the new black, Weed
(Photo credit should read STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Timed with the release of their new original show on Aug. 25, Disjointed, featuring Kathy Bates who plays a woman who opens her own dispensary, Netflix released its own strains of weed.

The twelve different strains of marijuana were based off their original shows such as Bojack HorsemanOrange is the New Black, and Arrested Development.

The weed was only available at a pop-up dispensary in Hollywood for those with medcards from Aug. 25-27, reports Dazed & Confused.

Netflix wrote in a statement:

“… each strain was cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone. For example, sillier shows may be more indica dominant, while dramedies will be more sativa dominant to help the more powerful scenes resonate.”

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live