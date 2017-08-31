New Trend In Hiring: Rejection Swag

A new, interesting trend has surfaced within hiring departments: rejection swag.

Rejection swag is branded goods that companies send out during the hiring process to take the sting off rejection.

HR manager at Toggl, a website that offers online time tracking for small businesses, told Bustle:

“I think the motivation [for sending the shirts] … is to just appreciate the people who take the time and effort to be interested in us. And also, there’s a small part that is a marketing element.”

As a marketing element… it works. After receiving the shirt from Toggl, many took to social media to post a picture. “It’s kind of cool that, even though you didn’t get picked to interview or you didn’t get picked for the job, it’s a way they leave a good impression of their company,” said Laurel Wright, an applicant who got a piece of rejection swag from Toggl.

Other companies, like SEMrush, a digital marketing company, used to offer a free trial of their services as rejection swag.

As many job applicants are aware, this is a hard 180 away from the norm of companies not responding to applications at all. Who knows? It could be a trend that takes off with more companies in the near future.