Report Says Millennials Are Killing Doorbells

We Millennials are catching a bad rap and are being accused of “Killing” certain items. I say we are just pushing for advancement!

According to a recent story in the Wall Street Journal, Millennials tend not to ring the doorbell when they show up at a friend’s house.

Instead, they send a text when they’re standing outside the door. They think doorbells are for strangers and a text signifies that it’s a friend.

This is a brilliant move because to be honest I NEVER answer the door if someone rings the doorbell. I am not trying to be hustled and bothers by roaming sales people. If I want your product, I will find it on my own. Don’t show up to my house.

Want more on this study, click here.