Wave Hello To This New Eyebrow Trend [PICS]

Right when you think you’ve seen it all, something completely unexpected comes into style. This time, Instagram has taken to the wavy eyebrow trend.

It’s way too early to tell if this is something that might actually take form. After all, it’s not something you see walking down the street… yet.

🐬🐬🐬 A post shared by 🍸MLMA 에멜레메이 (@melovemealot) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

According to Cosmopolitan, the brow trend came about from makeup artist Jessica Brodersen a few weeks ago and has since garnered attention.

It doesn’t stop there, though… squiggly lips are apparently joining in on the action, too.

New trend alert!!!1!!1! Wavy Lips… 👍🏻 or 👎🏻? Obviously this is MAKEUP and NOT FaceTune, any haterz will be #BLOKT (update – issa joke) A post shared by Lexington (@looks_by_lexington) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Maybe this will just be another Instagram fad that’ll fade into the next big thing, but for now it’s fun to see all the crazy makeup looks that this wavy trend has inspired.