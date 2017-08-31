Wave Hello To This New Eyebrow Trend [PICS]

Right when you think you’ve seen it all, something completely unexpected comes into style. This time, Instagram has taken to the wavy eyebrow trend.
Next brow trend: wavy brows🌊 (Edit: keep the hate coming. The more comments, the more attention my post gets😘❤) Inspired by : @promisetamang and @claudia__.w @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in dark brown @toofaced sweet peach palette @milanicosmetics matte black eyeliner @lashdreamsofficial in Fairytale (DC: "slayagebyjess" 💰)
It’s way too early to tell if this is something that might actually take form. After all, it’s not something you see walking down the street… yet.
According to Cosmopolitan, the brow trend came about from makeup artist Jessica Brodersen a few weeks ago and has since garnered attention.
It doesn’t stop there, though… squiggly lips are apparently joining in on the action, too.
Maybe this will just be another Instagram fad that’ll fade into the next big thing, but for now it’s fun to see all the crazy makeup looks that this wavy trend has inspired.