Ceiling Tile Drops On Student’s Head, People Are Mad But For A Different Reason

Have you ever looked up at the ceiling tiles in a building or classroom and wondered what would happen if one fell?

…I haven’t either but who knows. Some days are just boring in school or at work.

18-Year-Old Austin Flores, a student at Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), probably didn’t expect one to fall on him while in a classroom, but it did.

He posted a photo online via Twitter about the incident on Monday but noted he was unharmed.

“It didn’t hurt at all because it was wet and so the material softened up,” Austin told BuzzFeed News. “I’m pretty sure it was a leaky pipe and the tile just got soggy and fell on my head.”

What was a funny story turned into a viral thread as people are giving him advice on how to sue the school.

We have three words for you Austin:

