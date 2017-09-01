Glitter Tongues Is A New Fashion Trend

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!
All that glitters … Get ready for glitter tongues.
Makeup artist Jacinta Vukovic accidentally got glitter on her tongue while trying out a new makeup look and posted a picture of it on Instagram, prompting followers to try it out in their own lives. Putting hundreds of tiny pieces of sparkling plastic in your mouth … what could go wrong?
✨ GLITTER TONGUE ✨ I was doing this Lip look and got glitter on my tongue, so I thought I would embrace it and make it the main focus!! ———————————————— @jeffreestar @jeffreestarcosmetics Watermelon 🍉 Soda @litcosmetics Barbie Shops —————————— #australia #glittertongue #lipart #vladamua #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestar #universodamaquiagem_oficial #makeupartistsworldwide #anastasia #norvina #glistencosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills #lipgloss #glitter #melbourneiloveyou #melbournemakeupartist #sweden #stockholm #makeupartistry #australianmakeupartist #makeupartistmelbourne #makeupartistaustralia #iloveglitter #newtrend #commentforcomment #like4like #likeforlike #follow4like #litcosmetics
Want more glitter ideas for your tongue, click here.