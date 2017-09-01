Jason Derulo Reveals New Song ‘If I’m Lucky’ with Zombie Lyric Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop star Jason Derulo kicks off the new month with a bang, revealing a new single, “If I’m Lucky,” complete with an elaborate lyric video packed with flashy dance movies and choreography. Oh, and there are zombies, too.

The video features Derulo sporting creepy contact lenses, a wide brimmed hat and black duster coat leading a troupe of male dancers sporting the same outfit.

As the clip progresses, Derulo and his lookalike dancers are joined by a mob of female dancers made up to appear as zombies.

“I think it sounds like nothing else I write,” Derulo told Billboard of the new song. “It’s an emotional song that you can dance to. And the subject matter I think is really cool, it’s one that has never been talked about — having a love that fails in this life, but it was a love that was so good that maybe the love will work in the next life.”

When asked about the zombie-packed lyric video, the singer says it’s a setup for what to expect from the official clip, which is forthcoming.

“It’s the opposite of the actual video, in terms of being way more dancey and death-centric,” he explained of the lyric video. “It’s also a continuation of the actual video, which ties in from where the lyric video left off. The actual video is a film while the first video is just a huge dance number — when you see the first video, you’ll see why this one is first.”

Watch the lyric video for Jason Derulo’s “If I’m Lucky” below.

