Ty Dolla $ign Drops ‘So Am I’ Featuring Skrillex & Damian Marley

By Hayden Wright

Earlier this summer, Ty Dolla $ign announced that his second studio album Beach House 3 will drop this year. So far, fans have heard the album track “Love U Better” featuring Lil Wayne and The Dream. Today, Ty released a second promotional single from Beach House 3 titled “So Am I,” featuring Damien Marley and Skrillex.

Related: Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign Drop ‘Move to L.A.’ Video

Ty meets Marley and Skrillex at the intersection of their respective genres: reggae and EDM. The tropical track incorporates beats and trills that are ready for the dance floor. Mr. Dolla $ign may have released the single just before Labor Day, but it’s guaranteed to keep summer vibes alive in the early fall.

With two tracks from Beach House 3, Ty has shown he’ll pull all the stops when it comes to collaborators. We haven’t seen a tracklist from the album yet but there’s bound to be more high-profile guest appearances on the way. For now, enjoy “So Am I.”