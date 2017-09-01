Woman Sues Monster Energy Drink Because BF Tried To Bite Her Thumb Off

A woman is suing her ex-boyfriend and his employer, Monster Energy Drink, because he attacked her and almost bit her thumb off, TMZ reported.

According to the report, when the bf, who’s Monster’s head of music marketing, flew her out to the 2016 Country Music Awards in Nashville that he was working, she picked her up from the airport drunk.

This apparently led to them getting in a fight later, with him choking her. The girlfriend poked him in the eye in the hopes of him backing off. He came right back and almost bit her thumb off.

The bites on her finger became infected and she had to spend the next 24 hours in the hospital.

She suing for damages, claiming Monster knew he had a drinking problem, but didn’t do anything about it.