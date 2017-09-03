Lil Wayne Suffers Multiple Seizures, Cancels Show In Las Vegas

TMZ has learned tonight from a rep for Lil Wayne that Weezy has suffered multiple seizures due to his epilepsy.

He was found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago after suffering his first seizure. He was taken to a hospital where he suffered another seizure.

Wayne was scheduled to have a show at Drai’s nightclub in Vegas tonight.

The doctors told Lil Wayne that he should rest for a few days and cancel the show in Vegas.

The reps are saying that he is currently resting at the hospital under doctor’s orders.

Read more about the story here.