Lasting until Sept. 30, Chick-fil-A gives customers the chance to score a free breakfast item.

In order to get the hook up you have to download the Chick-fil-A app and place an order for a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill or Hash Brown Scramble bowl.

Your order must be placed during breakfast hours and must be placed through the app and only works if you order one of the three items listed above.

If you can handle that, then you get free breakfast for the entire month of September.