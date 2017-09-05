Halsey, Khalid, Logic, And More Team Up For Mental Health Awareness

With mental health awareness becoming more of a pressing issue that’s thankfully bubbling to the surface, more and more people are coming together to drive the point home.

On Sept. 10, National Suicide Prevention Day, Entercom will be airing a two-hour special entitled “I’m Listening” which will feature “suicide prevention PSAs, on-air promos and live conversation airing on Entercom stations,” according to Fader.

Rolling Stone reports that Logic, Khalid, Halsey, as well as Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos, Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel, and more have been confirmed to feature.

In a press release, Pat Paxton, President of Programming at Entercom, said:

“Like so many millions of people, my family has had to deal with mental illness. Until very recently, most people kept quiet about the experience. “I’m Listening,’ aims to end the stigma of talking about mental health and is the result of all of our stations uniting to offer hope to those affected and the friends and family supporting them. As a media broadcaster, we know that talk saves lives, and that is exactly what this show is about: Saving lives.”

Click here to find more information about the campaign on the “I’m Listening” website.