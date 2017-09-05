Here Is Where To Get Free And Discounted Cheese Pizza Today For National Cheese Pizza Day

Today is National Cheese Pizza Day, because why not! Pizza deserves to be celebrated everyday of the the year if you ask me!

See which restaurants are celebrating with some deals today!

Domino’s

Domino’s is has a few different promotions. You can stop by any location to get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99, a medium two-topping pan pizza for $8.99.

DoorDash

Get $10 off pizza orders by using the promo code CHEESEPLEASE.

Little Caesars

No special deal here, but you can always pick up a $5 Hot-N-Ready cheese pizza.

Papa John’s

From now until September 10th, you can get a free pizza at at Papa John’s if you spend $15 or more on an online order using the code GAMEDAY. In order to get this deal, you do need to be a Papa Rewards member.

Pizza Hut

Offering customers large cheese pizzas for only $5. This discount is only good for today. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll have to order online or on the Pizza Hut app using the code SAYCHEESE.