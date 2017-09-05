Here Is Where To Get Free And Discounted Cheese Pizza Today For National Cheese Pizza Day

By Bre
Filed Under: Cheese pizza, deals, National Cheese Pizza Day
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Today is National Cheese Pizza Day, because why not! Pizza deserves to be celebrated everyday of the the year if you ask me!

See which restaurants are celebrating with some deals today!

Domino’s 

Domino’s is has a few different promotions. You can stop by any location to get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99, a medium two-topping pan pizza for $8.99.

DoorDash

Get $10 off pizza orders by using the promo code CHEESEPLEASE.

Little Caesars

No special deal here, but you can always pick up a $5 Hot-N-Ready cheese pizza.

Papa John’s 

From now until September 10th, you can get a free pizza at at Papa John’s if you spend $15 or more on an online order using the code GAMEDAY. In order to get this deal, you do need to be a Papa Rewards member.

Pizza Hut

Offering customers large cheese pizzas for only $5. This discount is only good for today. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll have to order online or on the Pizza Hut app using the code SAYCHEESE.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live