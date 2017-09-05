Iggy Azalea Spotted Out With R&B Artist, New Couple Alert? [Pics]

By Short-E
Filed Under: Drake, French Montana, iggy azalea, PARTYNEXTDOOR
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

Iggy Azalea went through a very ugly public break-up with Swaggy P from the La Lakers a few years ago.

Iggy has also been linked to dating rapper French Montana but now she might be moving to the R&B world.

Azalea was spotted out in LA riding around with none other than Drake’s artist Partynextdoor.

CLICK HERE TO SEE IGGY & PARTYNEXTDOOR PIC 1

CLICK HERE TO SEE IGGY & PARTYNEXTDOOR PIC 2

Iggy & Party were headed to dinner at Delilah’s in Los Angeles.

Do you think they were working on new music or is this a new couple alert?

Story developing….

Source : MTO 

