Jaden Smith And Ezra Koenig Made An Anime

By Nina
(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)

There was some speculation back in 2015 on whether or not Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig and Jaden Smith were planning on doing a collaboration after Koenig tweeted a photo of the two together.

Most people were expecting some kind of musical collab, but what we got instead is completely unexpected… an anime.

Neo Yokio is the project that is finally coming to light, and it’s going to be released on Netflix on Sept. 22. The pink haired protagonist is voiced by The Kid Mero of Viceland’s Desus & Mero.

Koenig also tweeted a clip of Neo Yokio.

Neo Yokio still hasn’t had an official announcement from Netflix, so most of the details are still a mystery, according to Fader.

With the release date coming up soon, there will surely be more information on what to expect from this unexpected collaboration.

@Neoyokio

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

