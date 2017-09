It seemed like every company tried to rush out their pumpkin spice stuff as early as possible this year. Krispy Kreme is taking a VERY different approach.

They just announced that they’ll be selling pumpkin spice glazed donuts this year for ONE DAY only. And it’s this Friday.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back! One Day Only – Friday, 9/8. Only at participating (US/CAN) shops. https://t.co/Etrl4kXGJp pic.twitter.com/k8WWHvrWrG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 31, 2017

So if you’re not ALREADY burned out from the oversaturation of pumpkin spice products, you should get on that.