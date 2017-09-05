luggage, picture of face on luggage, luggage case

Luggage Cover That’s A Giant Picture Of Your Face [pic]

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: luggage, luggage case, picture of face on luggage
(Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Here’s a new way to guarantee no one accidentally grabs your suitcase at baggage claim . . . and probably guarantees the airline won’t lose your bag because they CAN’T miss it.

A company called Firebox.com just started selling luggage covers that are giant pictures of YOUR FACE.  You upload a photo, they make the cover, and it stretches over your bag to make sure there’s NO question who it belongs to.

It’s actually kind of a brilliant way to make sure your suitcase stands out . . . and they start at just $26.

 

Want to buy one, click here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live