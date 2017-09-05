Member’s Of Selena’s Family Killed In Hurricane Harvey

By Nina
Filed Under: Abraham Quintanilla, Hurricane Harvey, selena quintanilla
(Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Selena Quintanilla‘s family has suffered even more personal tragedy.

TMZ has reported that the late pop singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, confirmed the deaths of several relatives during Hurricane Harvey.

Abraham’s first cousin, Manuel Saldivar, drowned in a van along with his wife, Belia, and their 4 grandchildren while trying to escape rising waters.

They’re among the 60 confirmed dead following this devastating natural disaster.

We wish the best to their family, and to all the victims of Hurricane Harvey, during this difficult time.

For more information, head right here.

