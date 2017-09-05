Pusha T’s New Album Entirely Produced By Kanye West

Pusha T fans have been waiting patiently for King Push to finally drop. We got at least a bit of an update from him at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.
With the upcoming album produced entirely by Kanye, Pusha explained that the delay comes from Kanye’s perfectionism and desire to deliver the best:
“I done this album like three times. He [Kanye] come in and pick all the beats and shit and then he’d scrap them and say, ‘I can do better.’ These past two months we’ve just been locking in, day and night, getting this album perfect for y’all.”