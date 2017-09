The day is fast approaching: Sept. 8 will mark the arrival of Rihanna’s own Fenty Beauty line.

She’s already given a video preview on her Instagram, in case you missed it.

This is @FentyBeauty. Head to a @sephora , #sephorainJCP or @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

And now she’s updated again with some close-ups of a highlight duo and shimmery gold eyeshadow.

GINGER BINGE. MOSCOW MULE. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty #Killawatt Highlight Duo A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

TROPHY WIFE. 9.8.17. #fentybeauty by @badgalriri A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

The products will be available on the official website fentybeauty.com (which currently has a countdown for the release), as well as Sephora and Harvey Nichols, according to Fader.